Bank Stocks To Follow Now – April 2nd

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Fiserv, and Rocket Companies are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by banks, allowing investors to own a portion of the institution and benefit from its earnings and growth. Their performance is influenced by factors such as interest rate changes, economic conditions, and regulatory policies governing the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.51. 15,765,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,077,384. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $301.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.30.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.27. 1,197,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,496. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company has a market cap of $496.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.87. 2,463,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,336,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $687.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,079,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.04. 2,931,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $142.03.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

FI stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

