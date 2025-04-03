Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – April 2nd

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Roblox are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the entertainment industry, such as film studios, streaming services, and broadcasters. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to sectors including movies, television, music, and digital content, which are often influenced by cultural trends and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,383,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $310.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502,634. The company has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,818. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

