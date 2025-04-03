Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $30.08 or 0.00036123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $596.96 million and approximately $68.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00006771 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,268.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00361858 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,846,416 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
