BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$54.51 and last traded at C$54.51. 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

