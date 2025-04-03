Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

