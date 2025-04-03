Brokerages Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target at $69.14

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,272 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

