Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cabaletta Bio FY2025 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,150,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

