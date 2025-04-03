California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $38,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,196,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 68.4% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 270,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

