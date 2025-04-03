California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,389 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of FOX worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FOX by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FOX by 3,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

