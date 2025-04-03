Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $35.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $35,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.