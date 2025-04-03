Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $48.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

