Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$351,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services.

