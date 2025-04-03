Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cardinal Health traded as high as $138.62 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 2472672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

