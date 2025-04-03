Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $527.56 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

