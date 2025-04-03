Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.30 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -92.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

