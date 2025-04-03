Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.96 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 165.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 329,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.