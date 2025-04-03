Citigroup Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

