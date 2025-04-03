Climber Capital SA Invests $2.66 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

