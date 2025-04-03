CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Insider Acquires £19,887.50 in Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel G. Clark bought 9,250 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($25,824.57).

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

LON CML opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.81) on Thursday. CML Microsystems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.88. The company has a market capitalization of £34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Friday, March 28th.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.