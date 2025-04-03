Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.2 million-$399.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.5 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY guidance to $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.77. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

