Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.09) price target on the stock.

Conduit Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 464.84. The stock has a market cap of £680.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 316 ($4.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.14).

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Conduit’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($309,050.77). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 31,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £116,174.24 ($150,856.04). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 111,916 shares of company stock worth $39,257,424. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

