DA Davidson Forecasts Stronger Earnings for CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.44 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

