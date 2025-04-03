Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 1,249 put options.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
Shares of DAR opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
