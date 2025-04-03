DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 134.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

