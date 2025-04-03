DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 5,733 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Novanta by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.64 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

