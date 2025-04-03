Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In other news, insider Gary T. Fazio acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sleep Number Stock Up 0.3 %

SNBR stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

