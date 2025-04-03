Diametric Capital LP Takes $220,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,849,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 213.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $19,703,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $266.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average is $304.27. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.