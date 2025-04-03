DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $211.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

