Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 34,500 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $204,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

