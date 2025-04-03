DnB Asset Management AS Has $303,000 Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

