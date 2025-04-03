Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 6,652,352 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,652,352 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 678,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

In related news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

