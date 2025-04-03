DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $201.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 968,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.60 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,674,041.84. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $38,998,374. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

