Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,298,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $94,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 782,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

