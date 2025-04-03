Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 49.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,639,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 879,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $3,436,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

