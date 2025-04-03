Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

