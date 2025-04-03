Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
Shares of ELROF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.
Elior Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elior Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.