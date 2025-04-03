Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, Venus Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that operate within the energy sector, including those involved in the extraction, production, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are typically influenced by commodity prices, regulatory environments, and global economic conditions, making them a key consideration in portfolios focused on industrial or natural resource investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,390,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,169,907. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.01. The company has a market capitalization of $819.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,312,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51. The firm has a market cap of $772.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,151. The company has a market capitalization of $518.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.33. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93.

