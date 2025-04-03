F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Financial Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 10.09% 6.50% 0.53% F.N.B. 18.12% 8.30% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and F.N.B.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $132.40 million 2.82 $24.52 million $1.06 15.23 F.N.B. $1.60 billion 3.08 $465.33 million $1.26 10.84

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.