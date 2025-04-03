F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity bought 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,040.64. This trade represents a 1.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

