Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,402,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 1,123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
About Fiera Capital
