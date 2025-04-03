Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $104.34. 42,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

