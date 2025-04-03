Franklin Resources Inc. Has $99.12 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $99,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 813,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 333,897 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

FTI stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

