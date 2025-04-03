Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 122,196 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $100,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DT Midstream by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

