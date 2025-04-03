Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,035,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

