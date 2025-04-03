GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GitLab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. The trade was a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

