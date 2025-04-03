GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 214,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,058. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in GMS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

