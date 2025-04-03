Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $189.48 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $180.80 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

