HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for MNPR Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $54.30.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,182,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.