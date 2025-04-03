Huntington National Bank Sells 46,812 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,812 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

TGT stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

