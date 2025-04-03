IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IDW Media stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Thursday. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

