Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 2125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.